Sanwo-Olu Visits Plane Crash Site, Commends LASEMA, First Responders

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday evening, visited the site of a crash in Ikeja and commended the efforts of all the first responders as well as residents who joined in the rescue mission.

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, in a statement, described the aircraft as a single-engine fixed-wing Jabiru aircraft with registration number 5NCCQ.

The small plane with two passengers on board crash-landed into an old communication pole inward Ikeja Bus Stop on Oba Akran Avenue, Ikeja Lagos around 4 pm on Tuesday.

The two occupants of the helicopter were rescued and are being attended to at the hospital, the statement added.

Speaking to journalists after assessing the site of the private helicopter crash, Sanwo-Olu, who stopped at the site on his way from the airport after joining President Bola Tinubu on a trip to Benin Republic, said no life was lost in the unfortunate incident.

The governor thanked God that the incident did not result in any fatality, saying the extensive investigation into the incident would be carried out by the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB).

