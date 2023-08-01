Subsidy Removal: Katsina Govt To Roll Out Palliatives

The Katsina State Government said it’s rolling out plans to reduce the hardship and better the lives of people in the State.

It also announced that it’s coming up with palliatives aimed at mitigating the effect of fuel subsidy removal on the lives of the poor, assuring commitment to deliver on the mandate given to it by the electorates.

The State Governor, Dikko Radda, disclosed this on Tuesday when he swore in twenty (20) Commissioners alongside eighteen (18) Special Advisers to head various ministries and key agencies.

“It’s a great day for us and the state which also marks 61 days after our inception. I have trusted these people as you have also trusted me,” he said.

“We selected them in line with our campaign promise and based on their capacity, qualification, and love by their people.

“We are aware of the current economic hardship facing our people. And we are committed to cushioning the effect of the hardship.”

He restated his administration’s resolve to alleviate the suffering of the people, asking them to support him.

The governor prayed to God to lead the newly sworn-in in the discharge of their responsibility, calling on the people of the state to be patient with the administration.

He further called on the residents to fish out and report bandits informants to relevant authorities for action to be taken, urging clerics and religious leaders to intensify prayers against insecurity in the state.

“We are committed to recruiting and training additional vigilante group members to complement the efforts of security agencies in decimating insecurity in the state.

“We are calling for more support from the residents in order to deliver on our campaign promises.

“Commissioners must stay in their respective ministries and offices until they are invited by the government for any outing. We must put aside our selfish interests and serve our people,” he warned.

The newly sworn-in commissioners and special advisers are expected to work towards actualizing the strategic policy focus agenda of the present state administration aimed at transforming the state.

The ceremony held at the Katsina People’s Square was coming barely a few days after the State Assembly screened both the commissioners and the special advisers.

They are Professor Ahmed Muhammad Bakori, Hon Ishaq Shehu Dabai, Associate Professor Badamasi Charanchi, Dr. Nasir Muazu Danmusa, Malam Bala Salisu Zango, Professor Abdulhamid Ahmed, Hon. Musa Adamu Funtua- Funtua, Alhaji Yusuf Rabiu Jirdede, Hon. Aliyu Lawal Zakari and Hon. Bishir Tanimu Gambo.

Other commissioners sworn in include Barrister Fadila Muhammad Dikko, Hon. Hamza Sulaiman Faskari, Isah Muhammad Musa, Eng. Dr. Sani Magaji, Dr. Faisal Umar Kaita, Alhaji Bello Husaini Kagara, Dr. Bishir Gambo Saulawa, Hajiya Hadiza Yar’adua, Hajiya Zainab Musa Musawa and Alhaji Adnan Nahabu Daura.

Barrister Fadila Muhammad Dikko was the only commissioner with a portfolio among the twenty. She is the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the Katsina State.

The commissioners and special advisers took the oath of office and that of allegiance, pledging to discharge their duties faithfully and to the best of their abilities in accordance with the provision of the Constitution of Nigeria.