World Bank President Banga To Visit Nigeria As Part Of Global Tour

World Bank President Ajay Banga will begin a three-day visit to Nigeria on Thursday during which he will meet with President Bola Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima, the international lender said in a statement on Tuesday.

The visit is referred to as the next step of a global tour that is at the centre of a mission to write a new playbook for the 78-year-old institution.

“Banga will focus his time in Nigeria on identifying opportunities to create jobs for young people and women, addressing energy needs and renewable energy, and further exploring the potential for digitisation,” the World Bank said.

As part of these efforts, he is scheduled to visit a World Bank-financed mini-grid power plant that provides solar energy to an entire community, and a woman-owned business that has generated more than 1,500 service-sector jobs for young Nigerians.

In addition, the World Bank will convene discussions with representatives from the private sector and civil society.

Banga is arriving after a two-day visit to Ethiopia and will be joined by his wife Ritu Banga.