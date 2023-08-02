Cycling Lagos Unveils Programme For 2023 Championship

Lagos State Government has unveiled the programme for the forthcoming Cycling Lagos Championship scheduled to be held on October 28th, 2023.

The Director, Sports Development in the Lagos State Sports Commission, Kolawole Moses, hailed the competition’s organisers for creating awareness on the use of bicycles as a means of movement amid the fuel subsidy removal, which has increased the cost of transportation.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the Lagos State Government to promoting grassroots sports development at all levels.

“As you all know, cycling is a sport that has been doing well under Lagos State Sports Commission, and Lagos State Cycling Association has also been of tremendous support to the growth of the sport. This is the reason Lagos State Sports Commission will not shy away from any sports association that is doing well,” he said.

The organiser of Cycling Lagos, Bamidele Adeleye, explained that the event would cover members of all strata of the society, including professionals, children, corporate bodies, veterans and celebrity cyclists.

“After a break that lasted over four years, it is with immense pleasure that the Cycling Lagos team announce the second Cycling Lagos Championship. The goal of the conference is to reaffirm our strong relationship with the Lagos Government, especially the Lagos State Sports Commission and the Lagos State Cycling Association, in the furtherance of promoting an active and healthy lifestyle.”

According to Adeleye, the competition would start with the children’s event on October 21st at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere and will be held simultaneously with the mini tour of Lagos, a promotional race designed to demonstrate readiness for the final race.

Adeleye said registration for the event would be held on August 27th, while the grand finale would come up on October 28th.