Elevator Tragedy: Lagos NMA Declares Indefinite Strike In Three Hospitals

The Lagos State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has declared an indefinite strike in three hospitals over the death of one of its members, Dr Diaso Vwaere, after an elevator crash.

The NMA, in a statement Wednesday by its Chairman, Dr. Benjamin Olowojebutu; and Secretary, Dr. Ismail Ajibowo, disclosed that the late doctor was reportedly trapped in the elevator for more than 40 minutes before she was rescued.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“We were also reliably informed that there was no blood available for resuscitation, and this has become a recurring issue as a result of the review made by the government on the previous policy on blood donation,” the statement added, describing the death as avoidable and unfortunate.

READ ALSO: Senate Engages Aggrieved Unions After Protesters Pull Down NASS Gate

While commiserating with Vwaere’s family and colleagues, the NMA declared five days of mourning, among other demands.

“We direct all our doctors in the three government hospitals on the island (GH Lagos, LIMH, and MSCH) to commence indefinite strike action until the investigations are completed and justice served,” it added.

See the full statement below: