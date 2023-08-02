FULL LIST: Tinubu Sends 19 New Ministerial Nominees To Senate

Following the initial 28 names nominated for ministerial positions, President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, sent 19 new names to the Senate for screening.
The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, read the names out on the floor of the Senate after the screening of the first batch of names sent by the President last week.
The second batch of the list included four former governors and some other popular politicians.
The new list containing 19 names now brings the number of nominees to 47 after the initial 28 names.
See the full list of the second batch ministerial nominees below:
Ahmed Tijjani
Bosun Tijjani
Maryam Shetti
Ishak Salako
Tunji Alausa
Tanko Sununu
Adegboyega Oyetola
Atiku Bagudu
Bello Matawalle
Ibrahim Geidam
Simon Bako Lalong
Lola Adejo
Shuaibu Abubakar
Tahir Mamman
Aliyu Sabi
Alkali Ahmed
Heineken Lokpobiri
Uba Maigari
Zephaniah Jissalo