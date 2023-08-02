FULL LIST: Tinubu Sends 19 New Ministerial Nominees To Senate

Following the initial 28 names nominated for ministerial positions, President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, sent 19 new names to the Senate for screening.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, read the names out on the floor of the Senate after the screening of the first batch of names sent by the President last week.

The second batch of the list included four former governors and some other popular politicians.

The new list containing 19 names now brings the number of nominees to 47 after the initial 28 names.

See the full list of the second batch ministerial nominees below:

Ahmed Tijjani

Bosun Tijjani

Maryam Shetti

Ishak Salako

Tunji Alausa

Tanko Sununu

Adegboyega Oyetola

Atiku Bagudu

Bello Matawalle

Ibrahim Geidam

Simon Bako Lalong

Lola Adejo

Shuaibu Abubakar

Tahir Mamman

Aliyu Sabi

Alkali Ahmed

Heineken Lokpobiri

Uba Maigari

Zephaniah Jissalo