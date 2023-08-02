FG Files Contempt Suit Against NLC, TUC Over Protests

The Federal Government has filed a contempt case against the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) for allegedly resisting an order restricting the unions from embarking on industrial action.

The “notice of consequences of disobedience to order of court” also titled “Form 48,” was filed before the National Industrial Court in Abuja on Wednesday.

“TAKE NOTICE that unless you obey the Directions contained in the Order of the National Industrial Court, Abuja, delivered Honourable Justice Y. Anuwe on the 5th day of June, 2023, as per the attached Enrolled Order, you will be guilty of Contempt of Court and will be liable to be committed to prison,” the notice read.

The Organised Labour on Wednesday kicked off its protest against the “anti-people” policies of the President Bola Tinubu administration in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, and other states of the Federation including Lagos,Benue, Abia, Plateau, Kaduna, Kano, Rivers, Zamfara, Katsina, Cross River, Ebonyi, Enugu, Kwara, Ogun, Imo, Ondo, and Edo.

Top officials of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) joined the protest in the Federal Capital Territory starting from the Unity Fountain with hundreds of their members.

Affiliated unions of the NLC and the TUC including the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), the National Union of Electricity Employees of Nigeria (NUEE), National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) also joined the nationwide protest.

See the notice filed against the organised labour in court by the Federal Government below: