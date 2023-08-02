Labour Returns To Dialogue With FG ‘On Strength Of President’s Commitment’

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) have resolved to return to the negotiating table with the Federal Government to tackle what they termed “anti-poor people policies”.

The announcement was contained in a statement on Wednesday by NLC President Joe Ajaero and TUC President Festus Osifo, coming amid nationwide protests after consecutive fuel price hikes stemming from President Bola Tinubu’s insistence on ending subsidies on petrol spanning decades.

Moments after Ajaero and Osifo met with Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, the unions revealed that the President had made commitments.

“On the strength of the President’s pledge and commitment, we have decided for a return to a new and reinvigorated dialogue process to allow for full implementation,” the statement said.

“Once again, we thank Nigerians while we wait for the Government to fulfill its own part of the understanding as agreed with His Excellency; the President.”

The labour leaders argued that the extent of the success of the protest was underlined by the request of the President to meet with the leadership of the NLC and TUC in a closed-door session.

Describing the engagement as fruitful, they noted that Tinubu committed to an immediate restructuring of the framework for engagement in line with the input of the Labour leaders

“He let out a certainty that the Portharcourt Refinery will commence production by December this year,” the unions stated.

“He pledged to ensure that Agreement is reached on the Wage Award for Nigerian workers immediately. He promised to unveil a workable roadmap to the CNG alternative next week.”

See the full statement below: