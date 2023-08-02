Labour Unions Resolved To Stop Protests After Meeting With Tinubu – FG

The Federal Government says the labour leaders have resolved to stop further protests following a meeting with President Bola Tinubu Wednesday evening at the State House, Abuja.

The President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, and that of the Trade Union Congress, Festus Usifo, held the meeting with President Tinubu moments after the unions’ nationwide protest on Wednesday.

Moments after the meeting, the Special Adviser to the President on Communication and Strategy, Dele Alake, in a statement, said the labour leaders resolved to end the strike with confidence in the President’s ability to encourage open and honest consideration of all the issues put forward by the Labour Movement.

Alake stated that the union leaders opted for further constructive engagement with the government to resolve all outstanding issues as they affect the working people and Nigerians in general.

According to him, President Tinubu gave his commitment to the labour leaders that the Port Harcourt refineries will start production by December 2023 after the completion of the ongoing rehabilitation contract between the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and an Italian firm, Maire Tecnimont SpA.

He also noted that President Tinubu assured the Labour leaders that he would continue to work for the best interest of Nigeria while pleading with the Labour leaders to join hands with him to birth a better and economically buoyant country.

