PDP Presents Certificates Of Return To Diri, Melaye, Anyanwu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has presented certificates of return to its governorship candidates ,Douye Diri of in Bayelsa State Kogi’s, Dino Melaye and Imo State’s, Sam Anyanwu ahead of November 2023 elections.

The trio emerged governorship candidates of the party in their respective states in the primary election conducted earlier in the year.

The issuance of certificate of return follows the inauguration of Campaign Council by the party for the forthcoming governorship election in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo States on Wednesday.

Live pictures from the just concluded inauguration of the @OfficialPDPNig Guber Campaign Councils for Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States, and presentation of Certificate of Return to the Candidates.

The 186-member campaign council for Imo State is chaired by Governor Lawal Dauda of Zamfara State, who is deputised by Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State and the council secretary is Senator Chukwuka Utazi.

Kogi State Campaign Council will comprise 150 members, Ademola Adeleke of Osun State as its Chairman while Governor Caleb Matfwang of Plataue State is the Deputy Chairman and the Council Secretary is Senator Biodun Olujimi.

The Bayelsa State campaign Council is chaired by Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State, with Governor Sheriff Obrevwori of Delta State as the Deputy Chairman, while Gabriel Onyeweife will serve as Secretary of the council.

The Independent National Electoral Commission fixed the governorship elections for Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi states for November 11, 2023.