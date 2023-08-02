Protests: All Workers Will Appear In Court For FG’s Contempt Suit – Organised Labour

In light of protests against “anti-poor people” policies, all workers in the private and public sectors across the country will appear at court proceedings in a contempt case preferred against organised labour by the Federal Government, organised labour said Wednesday.

A statement by the President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, and President of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), Festus Osifo, notified Nigerians that the unions had “just received a court summons purporting to charge us with contempt of Court”.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Promised Port Harcourt Refinery Will Become Operational By Year’s End – TUC

“To further show our collective resolve, All Nigerian workers will resume at the Courts wherever they may be across the nation on the days of the Court sittings to hear the contempt proceedings against the leaders of trade unions,” it read.

“The Airports, the Seaports, the Hospitals, Schools; all public and private sector workers will all appear in Court across the nation in response to the Contempt Charges.”

See the full statement below: