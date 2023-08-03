Accord Party Closes Case At Rivers Gov Election Tribunal

Accord Party has closed its case at the Rivers State Governorship Election Tribunal after fielding 10 witnesses.

The party is challenging the emergence of Siminalayi Fubara as governor in the governorship election.

At the resumed hearing, the tenth witness, who is a subpoenaed witness, Moses Salvation, a state collation officer, told the tribunal that different ballot papers were found in some of the Local Government Areas.

He stated specifically that ballot papers from Akwa Ibom State, was found at ward 19, Kana Local Government Area.

When asked under cross examination if collation agents were prevented from carrying out their electoral duties, he answered in the affirmative.

He, however, added that he visited the few local governments he could and got reports from other Local Government Areas.

After cross examination, counsel for accord party, Abiodun Owonikoko subsequently announced that he was closing his case.

The Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Cletus Emifoniye, adjourned the case to Monday, August 7, for the defence to open their case.