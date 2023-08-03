APC Legal Adviser El-Marzuq Resigns, Gives Reasons

The National Legal Adviser of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed El-Marzuq, has resigned his membership of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling party.

In a statement on Wednesday by his Special Adviser, AbdulHalim Adamu, El-Marzuq attributed his resignation to the emergence of ex-governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje; and former Senate spokesman, Ajibola Basiru; as APC National Chairman and National Secretary respectively.

The statement partly read, “In light of the recent developments within our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), with the emergence of His Excellency Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and Senator Ajibola Basiru as National Chairman and National Secretary and the reconfiguration of party offices for national cohesion and adequate regional representation, the National Legal Adviser found it pertinent that he resigns his position within the party to allow for a smooth reconfiguration of the party’s leadership.”

El-Marzuq thanked President Bola Tinubu and other party officials for the “opportunity” to serve.

Ganduje and Basiru emerged as NWC members of the party on Thursday at the 12th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the APC in Abuja.

The APC has been battling an internal crisis for weeks. Mid-July, two members of the party’s NWC resigned. Senator Abdullahi Adamu and Senator Iyiola Omisore resigned as the party’s National Chairman and National Secretary respectively.