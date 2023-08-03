First Lady Visits Former President Buhari In Katsina

In a gesture signifying unity and continuity, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the First Lady, paid a courtesy visit to former President Mohammadu Buhari at his residence in Daura, Katsina State on Thursday.

Accompanied by Hajia Nana Shettima, the wife of the Vice President, and several APC women chieftains in the state, Mrs. Tinubu stated that the visit was to check on the former president’s well-being and to express gratitude for his continual fatherly support.

The First Lady prayed for Buhari’s long life and good health, and sought his continued guidance for not only the current administration led by her husband, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, but for the betterment of Nigeria as a whole.

Responding to the visit, an appreciative Buhari remarked on the significance of the First Lady’s gesture, noting its reflection of concern for his life post-public office. “As you can all see, she came to check up on me and see that I am doing okay,” he said.

The First Lady’s media assistant, Busola Kukoyi, disclosed that notably present during the visit were Hajia Dikko Radda, the wife of the Katsina State Governor, and Hajia Nasir Daura, the wife of the Speaker of the Katsina State House of Assembly, among other dignitaries.