PSC, NPF To Set Up Committees To Look Into Areas Of Likely Frictions

The Police Service Commission (PSC) and Nigerian Police Force (NPF) have agreed to set up joint committees to look into areas of likely frictions in the operations of the two agencies.

This comes after a meeting between the PSC, Solomon Arase and the Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun who was visiting the Commission for the first time since his assumption of office on Thursday.

The PSC spokesperson Ikechukwu Ani made this known in a statement, saying that the PSC Chairman and the visiting acting IGP had a one hour fruitful discussion on several issues that will progress the two federal government Agencies in the area of advancing the security sub-sector of the nation.

According to him, the meeting also agreed on the setting up of the recruitment board that will include all the strategic stakeholders in future recruitment exercises.

He added that Commission and the Police also pledged that the welfare of police officers will be paramount henceforth.

The two leaders the statement noted, also decided to jointly work together to ensure that issues of discipline are handled expeditiously so that those found wanting are adequately punished and others not found wanting are freed to continue with their career progression.

They as well agreed to ensure that police promotions are prompt and based on merit, seniority and availability of vacancy.

Arase was quoted to have pledged that the Commission will continue to collaborate with the acting Inspector General of Police to ensure efficiency and effectiveness of the Nigeria Police.