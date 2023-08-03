Tinubu, Shettima, Progressives Govs Attend APC NEC Meeting In Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima and members of the Progressive Governors’ Forum have arrived the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton in Abuja, venue of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Members of the party in the National Assembly and APC chieftains are also on ground awaiting the arrival of President Bola Tinubu.

Addressing the 12th NEC of the party, the President said the APC has won the elections and it is now time to deliver the promises of good governance to the Nigerian people.

The President insisted that the 2023 elections was the best election in Nigeria’s history.

Visibly absent at the NEC meeting were ex-President Muhammadu Buhari and former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. The first National Chairman of the party, Bisi Akande, is however present.

The NEC meeting followed Wednesday’s session of the APC national caucus. The leadership crisis within the ruling party is expected to dominate the agenda at today’s NEC.

Mid-July, two members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) resigned. Senator Abdullahi Adamu and Senator Iyiola Omisore resigned as the party’s National Chairman and National Secretary respectively and Abubakar Kyari emerged as APC new National Chairman.