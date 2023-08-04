Insecurity: Lawal Restates Commitment To Restore Peace In Zamfara

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to addressing the security challenges bedeviling the State and restoring peace in no distant time.

The governor stated this while receiving a report from the transition committee, where he promised to carefully study the report and come up with action plans for immediate implementation.

Governor Dauda Lawal reaffirmed the state government’s determination to block all revenue leakages and entrench the culture of accountability, transparency, and openness in governance.

Niger Coup: Arewa Consultative Forum Warns Against Use Of Force

He believes that the huge resources that were expended in the last four years were mismanaged which accounts for the deepening poverty and socioeconomic challenges being faced in the State.

Governor Lawal restated that his administration is committed to its Rescue Mission of Zamfara State and its people to change the narrative and take it away from the sorry state to an enviable position which is supposed to be among the States of the Federation.

The governor took time to explain that his government will run sixteen ministries structures, while there will be eighteen commissioners as members of the State’s Executive Council.

Two of the commissioners will be deployed to the Governor’s office to contribute to working for the attainment of the Zamfara State Government “Rescue Mission”.