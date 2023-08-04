Lagos Assembly Debates Commissioners-Nominee List, To Probe Hospital Elevator Tragedy

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly have queried the list of commissioners-nominee, while also constituting a seven-man committee to investigate the death of a medical doctor, Diaso Vwaere.

The committee, headed by Deputy Speaker Lasbat Meranda, is to investigate the circumstances leading to Vwaere’s death in the throes of an elevator crash at the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos Island, and report back in two weeks.

The House also debated the commissioners-nominee list sent by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for excluding some local government areas (LGAs) and loyalists of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

They also urged the governor to send the LGAs represented by each nominee.

The governor, last week, forwarded 39 names to the Assembly for ratification and confirmation.

The Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, however, pleaded with his colleagues to show understanding, adding that not all council areas could produce a commissioner.

He also reminded the House that the governor had the prerogative to nominate his choice, while their duties, as lawmakers, were to screen and confirm if they meet the requirements for the job.

READ ALSO: Alleged Oil Bunkering: NMDPRA Approved Loading Products On ‘Intercepted’ Vessel – Navy

Aro Moshood (Ikorodu II) said his constituency got one slot, while Deputy Majority Leader Adedamola Kasunmu lamented the absence of any nominee from Ikeja, the state capital.

For his part, Nureni Akinsanya (Mushin) noted that the list did not come with the LGA represented by each nominee, while insisting that qualified technocrats within the APC were not considered at all.

He was supported by Kehinde Joseph (Alimosho II) and Temitope Adewale, who both urged the governor to reconsider the nominations.

While the Deputy Chief Whip, David Setonji, lamented that Badagry was not represented enough, Ladi Ajomale said the list was not balanced in terms of religious consideration.

The assembly set up a 12-man committee chaired by the Chief Whip, Fatai Mojeed, to screen the commissioners-nominee.