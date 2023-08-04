My Grandchild Died Of Medical Neglect In Govt Hospital, Says Akpabio

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has narrated how he lost a grandchild due to medical neglect in a government hospital.

He said this on Friday during the ministerial screening on the floor of the upper lawmaking body in Abuja.

The former Akwa Ibom State governor spoke during Tunji Alausa’s screening as a ministerial nominee of President Bola Tinubu.

While Alausa was grilled and provided solutions to issues in Nigeria’s healthcare system, the lawmaker admitted to being a victim of medical neglect.

“Every other person has been a victim of medical neglect,” Akpabio said.

“My first grandchild in 2019 in a federal medical centre died through bleeding. He was receiving drip and it was tissued in the night — there was no help,” the former governor added.

“He was looking for water to drink. He rolled on the floor outside and entered the early morning dew. No doctor, no nurse. He bled until he lost 60 percent of his blood and almost going mental, he struggled and fell on the floor.

“By that time, he had gone into a coma,” Senator Akpabio noted.

Further narrating his experience, he said: “I struggled. They went and brought a defibrillator to attempt to revive the heart, but it did not work”.

“I used my hand and struggled with my personal physician, I could not revive him. I had to close his eyes and put him in the mortuary,” said Akpabio.