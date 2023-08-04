Tinubu Writes Senate, Seeks Backing For Military Intervention In Niger

The Senate on Friday received a letter from President Bola Tinubu notifying it of the decisions of the Economic Community of West Africa (ECOWAS) as regards the political situation in Niger Republic.

In the letter, President Tinubu is also seeking the support of the Senate on the decision of ECOWAS including military intervention to restore democracy in the neighbouring country.

President Mohamed Bazoum was detained and overthrown on July 26 by his own guard, in the region’s third putsch in as many years following takeovers in neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso.

The regional body had given the Niger military a week from Sunday to reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum or face harder sanctions.

Tinubu’s letter read, “Following the unfortunate political situation in the Niger Republic culminating in the overthrow of its President, ECOWAS under my leadership condemned the coup in its entirety and resolved to seek the return of the democratically elected govt.

“In a bid to restore peace, ECOWAS convened a meeting and came out with a communique.

“Closure and monitoring of all land borders with the Niger Republic and reactivating of the border drilling exercise. Cutting off Electricity supply to the Niger Republic

“Mobilizing international support for the implementation of the provisions of the ECOWAS communique, preventing the operation of commercial and special flights into and from Niger Republic, blockade of goods in transit to Niger especially from Lagos and eastern seaports.

“Embarking on sensitization of Nigerians and Nigerians on the imperative of these actions, particularly via social media. Military build-up and deployment of personnel for military intervention to enforce compliance of the military junta in Niger should they remain recalcitrant.

On Thursday, former Nigeria’s Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, warned the Economic Community of West Africa (ECOWAS) not to travel the road of military hostilities to resolve the leadership crisis in Niger Republic.

Atiku faulted the plan, saying using military hostilities may exacerbate the status quo. According to him, the crisis requires diplomatic engagements which must mean that the channels for dialogue should be well sustained.