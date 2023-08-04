Troops Repel Bandits’ Attack, Destroy Camps In North-West Operations

Troops of the Joint Task Force Northwest Operation, Hadarin Daji, covering Sokoto, Katsina, Kebbi, and Zamfara state in its ongoing clearance operation have neutralized more armed bandits, rescued kidnapped victims, recovered items and destroyed bandits’ hideouts in the North Western part of the country.

Channels Television gathered that on 3rd August 2023, armed bandits attempted to infiltrate and attack Isa Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The vigilant troops deployed at Forward Operating Base (FOB), Isa, responded swiftly and repelled the attack with superior firepower which forced the Bandits to flee with gunshot wounds as traces of blood stains were seen in their routes during pursuit.

A top military source, who preferred anonymity told Channels Television that the troops of Team 8 of Sector 3 Operation Hadarin Daji deployed at Sabon Birni in Sokoto State conducted clearance operations, discovered and destroyed bandits’ hideouts at Kusabunni Forest, Tafkin Gawo, Alumdawa, Ungwar Mailele and Malamawa villages in Sokoto state.

He said bandits fled and abandoned their hideouts before the arrival of the troops. Items recovered from the bandits’ hideouts are three Motorcycles, three AK-47 Magazines, and Ammunition.

Others are varieties of pairs of both military and foreign camouflage uniforms including a police uniform and a radio.

Relatedly, responding to a distress call on bandits’ kidnap activities and rustling of a large number of animals, troops of Sector 2 in Katsina State swiftly mobilized an offensive operation along the withdrawal routes of the abductors at Kore Town in Batagarawa LGA of Katsina State.

“On sighting troops, bandits fled and abandoned the kidnapped victims and the rustled animals. Also, troops of Operation Hadarin Daji in Katsina state successfully rescued 4 persons who were captured from their farmlands by armed bandits along Ungwan Madugu of Dandume LGA of Katsina State.”

“The victims were abandoned by their captors and fled when the troops in conjunction with vigilantes mobilized to the farmland where the kidnapping occurred,” the source said.

According to the source, all rescued victims were successfully handed over to their families while the recovered cattle were handed over to the rightful owners.