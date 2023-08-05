Elevator Tragedy: Police Arrest Three Over Doctor’s Death

The Lagos State Police Command, on Saturday, said three persons have been arrested over the unfortunate death of a medical doctor, Vwaere Diaso, at the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos-Island, last Tuesday.

Spokesman for the Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, told Channels Television that the the three suspects are currently at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti.

“Three people in our custody at the SCID,” Hundeyin said in a text response to an inquiry by our correspondent. He, however, did not reveal the identities of the suspects.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government has said that the installer of a faulty elevator that claimed the life of the doctor has been handed over to the police for interrogation.

In a statement on Friday, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Strategy in the state, Olumide Sogunle, said an inquiry has commenced into the accident.

The investigation panel will submit a report of its initial findings on Saturday, Sogunle said.

Similarly, the Lagos State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has declared an indefinite strike in three hospitals over the death of their colleague.