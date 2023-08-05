Police Arrest Suspected Carjacker In Lagos, Recover Vehicle 

Police authorities in Lagos State have arrested a suspect carjacker and also recovered the vehicle.

This is according to a statement by the spokesman of the Zone 2 Command HQ, Onikan, Lagos, Hauwa Idris Adamu.

She explained that the arrest followed an intel the zone got on July 22nd, 2023.

“On the 22nd of July 2023 at about 12:50 am, intel was received by the AIG Zone 2, Muhammed Ali Ari, that along Fagba Abule Egba Area, one suspect Olamide Tailor and his friend Habeeb – now at large – stopped a Corolla Saloon car, ash in colour, driven by an Uber driver, one Mr Gbadamosi Adewale. The suspect told the driver to drop them at Fela’s Shrine, Ikeja,” the Saturday statement read.

“While on their way, they ordered the driver to turn back to where he picked them up under the pretence that Habeeb has forgotten his phone at the hotel. The Uber driver obliged.

“When the Uber driver stopped at the point he picked them up, one of the suspects Habeeb – who is now at large – came out of the car pretending to be on a call and later came back into the car and sat behind the driver.

“At this time he had ground pepper in his hand. He subsequently applied the pepper to the victim’s eyes which forced him (the driver) to jump out of the car shouting ‘thief thief’ and Olamide Tailor took over the car and drove away.

“Consequently, on receipt of the information, the AIG, Ari Mohammed Ali (FCIA PCS), swung into action and detailed a team of detectives from the monitoring unit who immediately tracked the said car and apprehended one of the suspects who is currently giving useful information on the matter.

“In the interim, an investigation is ongoing. The arrested suspect will be arraigned in a court of competent jurisdiction at the conclusion of our investigation.”

The police are therefore calling on the public, particularly commercial drivers, to always monitor the antics of their passengers with sinister intentions.