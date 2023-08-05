Senate To Screen Keyamo, Other Ministerial Nominees Today

The Senate will resume screening of President Bola Tinubu’s 48 ministerial nominees for the fifth non-consecutive day on Saturday.

The red chamber had previously screened some nominees for confirmation on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

Those expected to be screened today are Festus Keyamo, Bosun Tijani, Isiak Salako, Lola John, Tahir Mamman, Maigari Ahmadu, and Mariya Mahmoud.

On July 27, 2023, the President transmitted a 28-man list to the red chamber for confirmation. He subsequently sent a supplementary list of 19 nominees to the Senate on August 2, 2023.

On August 4, 2023, the President withdrew a nominee from Kano State, Maryam Shetty from the list and replaced her with Keyamo and Mahmoud.

Already, the Senate has screened the 28 nominees in the first batch and 13 of the nominees in the second batch.

On Friday, the Senate screened Zephaniah Jisalo, Shuaibu Audu, Yusuf Sununu, Bello Matawalle, Alkali Saidu, Ahmed Gwarzo, Atiku Bagudu, Simon Lalong, Ibrahim Gaidam, Aliu Abdullahi, Gboyega Oyetola, Heineken Lokpobiri and Tunji Alausa.

On Wednesday, the red chamber screened Dele Alake, Lateef Fagbemi and Muhammad Idris, Ali Pate and Doris Uzoka.

The Senate on Tuesday screened ex-governors Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna) and Dave Umahi (Ebonyi); Wale Edun, Uche Nnaji, Stella Okotete, Adebayo Adelabu, Ekperikpe Ekpo, Hannatu Musawa, and Musa Dangiwa.

The upper chamber on Monday screened former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike; Abubakar Kyari from Borno State; Nkiruka Onyejeocha (Abia State); Bello Muhammad (Sokoto State); Sani Abubakar Danladi (Taraba State); and Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa State).

Others are Joseph Utsev (Benue State), Olubunmi Tunji Ojo (Ondo State), Betta Edu (Cross River State), Uju Kennedy Ohaneye (Anambra State), Abubakar Momoh (Edo State), John Enoh (Cross River State), Iman Suleiman Ibrahim (Nasarawa State), and Yusuf Maitama Tuggar (Bauchi State).