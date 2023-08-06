Elevator Responsible For Doctor’s Death Installed In 2021, Says Lagos Govt

The Lagos State Government on Sunday said the elevator that crashed at the House Officers Quarters of the General Hospital, Odan, killing Dr Diaso Vwaere, was installed “brand new” two years ago.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Strategy, Olumide Sogunle, in a statement, revealed the findings of the state government’s panel of inquiry into the circumstances surrounding Vwaere’s untimely death.

“It is also important to state that the elevator that crashed was installed brand new in 2021,” the statement said.

“Elevator experts working with the Lagos Safety Commission have carried out an initial inspection and will be removing the elevator for further mechanical examination to determine why the safety features that should prevent this kind of accident did not work.”

According to Sogunle, the findings will determine if the state government has a case with the elevator installer.

See the full statement below