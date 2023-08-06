Thousands Of Niger Coup Supporters Gather In Niamey Stadium

A delegation of members of the ruling National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) arrived at the 30,000-seat stadium to cheers from supporters.

By Donatus Anichukwueze
Updated August 6, 2023
Protesters hold a Niger flag during a demonstration on Independence Day in Niamey on August 3, 2023. – Hundreds of people backing the coup in Niger gathered on August 3, 2023 for a mass rally in the capital Niamey with some brandishing giant Russian flags. (Photo by – / AFP)

 

Thousands of supporters of the military coup in Niger gathered at a Niamey stadium Sunday, when a deadline set by the West African regional bloc ECOWAS to return the deposed President Mohamed Bazoum to power is set to expire, according to AFP journalists.

Nigerien youth gather at the Francophonie traffic circle in Niamey on August 4, 2023. (Photo by – / AFP)
Nigerien youth gather at the Francophonie traffic circle in Niamey on August 4, 2023. – First a dozen, then around thirty people gradually arrived after dark at the Francophonie traffic circle in Niamey, where soldiers overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum.
 (Photo by – / AFP)
 (Photo by – / AFP)
 (Photo by – / AFP)
A man wearing a t-shirt with a slogan supporting the Niger National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) stands at a busy intersection as Nigerien youth gather at the Francophonie traffic circle in Niamey on August 4, 2023. – First a dozen, then around thirty people gradually arrived after dark at the Francophonie traffic circle in Niamey, where soldiers overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum. (Photo by – / AFP)

 

