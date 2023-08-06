Thousands Of Niger Coup Supporters Gather In Niamey Stadium

Thousands of supporters of the military coup in Niger gathered at a Niamey stadium Sunday, when a deadline set by the West African regional bloc ECOWAS to return the deposed President Mohamed Bazoum to power is set to expire, according to AFP journalists.
A delegation of members of the ruling National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP) arrived at the 30,000-seat stadium to cheers from supporters.
Nigerien youth gather at the Francophonie traffic circle in Niamey on August 4, 2023. (Photo by – / AFP)
Nigerien youth gather at the Francophonie traffic circle in Niamey on August 4, 2023. – First a dozen, then around thirty people gradually arrived after dark at the Francophonie traffic circle in Niamey, where soldiers overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum. (Photo by – / AFP)
