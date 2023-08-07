Falcons’ Oparanozie Apologises Over Penalty Miss Against England

Super Falcons’ striker, Desire Oparanozie, has apologised for her inability to convert her penalty during penalty shootout in the round of 16 World Cup match against England on Monday.

The Nigerian team eventually lost to England 4-2 on penalties after playing 0-0 in 120 minutes.

Sharing a picture of herself in tears on her Instagram account, Oparanozie apologised to Nigerians.

She wrote, “Sad day! Very disappointing to have lost through penalties, and even more disappointing not to have converted mine. And for this I deeply apologise..”

England got off to a terrible start in the penalty shootout when Georgia Stanway fired wide, but Desire Oparanozie couldn’t take advantage and missed with an almost identical effort.

Beth England made no mistake, but Nigeria’s Michelle Alozie shot way over top to give England an advantage they never surrendered, sealing the win when Chloe Kelly calmly converted.

The Lionesses will now face Colombia or Jamaica on Saturday for a place in the semi-finals.