Gunmen Abduct Nasarawa First Class Chief And Wife

A first-class traditional ruler in Nasarawa State, the Emir of Gurku, Jibrin Mohammed, and his wife, has been abducted.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel, confirmed the incident to journalists.

He disclosed that the Emir was taken away from his palace which is located a few kilometres from the Mararraba main town of Karu Local Government Area on Sunday night by kidnappers alongside his wife.

He added that a combined Police team in collaboration with vigilante groups combed the surrounding bushes of the area after receiving a distress call but no trace of the abductees.

Efforts to rescue the Emir and his wife are ongoing as additional police personnel from the Police Tactical Team, Anti-Kidnapping Unit and others from the Karu Area Command have been deployed to the area.