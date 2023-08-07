I’ve Used Instrumentality Of Law To Advance Course Of Democracy – Keyamo

Festus Keyamo, in what can only be described as a defining moment during his ministerial nomination screening at the Nigerian Senate on Monday, declared his long-standing commitment to leveraging the “instrumentality of law” to advance the course of democracy.

Addressing members of the Red-Chamber, Mr Keyamo gave a brief perspective on the pivotal role of law in shaping a democratic societies.

Keyamo, a distinguished lawyer and former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, is no stranger to the legal and political ecosystem of Nigeria.

Asserting his reliance on law as a tool for fostering democracy, Keyamo explained briefly that it was himself and other young lawyers who were pushing for the release of rights advocates during the struggle by the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), in an era when Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was fighting in exile for Democracy in Nigeria.

Keyamo underscored his faith in the law’s ability to promote transparency, fairness, and accountability – principles that underpin a healthy democracy.

In the light of Nigeria’s complex political landscape, Keyamo spotlighted the importance of ardent defenders of democratic values and the rule of law, noting that it is through his legal undertakings that he rose to be chosen as minister under the Buhari-led administration, adding that it is the impact made that has further given him the opportunity to be chosen by President Bola Tinubu to also serve in his cabinet.

The outspoken Senior Advocate’s comments came shortly before the Senate went temporarily berserk, as s Senator representing Abia Central Senatorial District, Darlington Nwokocha, moved a motion for the suspension of the ministerial screening of Keyamo.

An agitated Nwokocha had accused Keyamo of disrespecting the 9th National Assembly and accusing the last Assembly of being corrupt.

His motion was immediately seconded by his colleague from Abia-South Senatorial District, Enyinnaya Abaribe.

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, thereafter subjected the motion to a voice vote but the lawmakers were divided on the matter.

The upper chamber immediately erupted into a rowdy session. Amid heated argument between the lawmakers, Senate Majority Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, called for a closed-door session.

A visibly worried Akpabio rose to his feet and announced that the Senate would enter a closed session.