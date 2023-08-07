Police Foil Kidnap Attempt, Rescue Five Kidnap Victims In Katsina

Five kidnap victims have been rescued by the Police in Katsina State.

The victims comprising of three married women, a child along with a man, were said to have been kidnapped by suspected terrorists at Sabon Gida village, Malumfashi Local Government Area of the State.

Police Spokesman, ASP Abubakar Sadiq in a statement on Monday said, yesterday at about 0500 hrs, an information was received that terrorists armed with dangerous weapons such as the AK-47 rifle, shooting sporadically, attacked the Sabon Gida village, Malumfashi L.G.A, kidnapped five (5) people, and were moving towards Kankara LGA.

“Upon receipt of the report, promptly, the DPO Kankara mobilized his men to the scene, where they engaged the suspected terrorist in a fierce gun duel and successfully rescued all the kidnapped victims unhurt”, he added.

He maintained that, efforts are on top gear with a view to arresting the fleeing suspects as investigation is going.