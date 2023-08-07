Wrong NIN, Other Biodata Cause Of Passport Delays – Immigration

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has blamed discrepancies in identification such as National Identification Numbers (NINs) for the delay in the processing and issuance of some international passports to Nigerian applicants.

The Controller of the Service in Rivers State, Sunday James, made this known in Port Harcourt, while addressing the audience during the 60th anniversary celebration of the service in the state.

In his address, James explained the evolution of the Nigerian passport, saying discrepancies in identity information such as the NIN were the cause of delays in processing and issuing passports.

Speaking further on the sidelines of the event, the controller stated that the service had evolved from inception to date.

Some of the participants who spoke to journalists commended the immigration service for their efforts.

In attendance at the event were officers from sister security agencies with highlights of the event including the exhibition of the passports, residence permits, and other identifying documents.

Operatives of the NIS lined up for inspection at the Federal Secretariat building as part of activities marking the anniversary.

Gathered in the conference hall were men and officers of the service, in addition to members of the public and other stakeholders to felicitate with the service.