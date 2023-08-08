Abia Launches Operation Crush Initiative To Tackle Insecurity

Governor Alex Otti has launched “Operation Crush,” a security initiative designed to tackle crime and insecurity in Abia State.

Speaking while launching the scheme at the Event Centre, Okpara Square Umuahia on Tuesday, Governor Otti said the programme is a strong and coordinated response to the lingering insecurity in the state.

The Governor, who stated that the launch is equally in line with his promise during his inauguration, added that there would be zero tolerance for any act of criminality in the State.

According to the Governor, Operation Crush is a joint task force comprising the Police, Army, Navy, the Department of State Services (DSS) and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the aim is to identify and respond swiftly to security threats in the State.

He stressed that the goal is to counter incidents of kidnapping and armed robbery in the State and charged the security personnel to pay attention to flash points, especially around Umunneochi and Isuikwuato axis, Aba, Umuahia and other parts of the State.

The governor vowed that the State would no longer share an inch of its territory with criminal elements and their sponsors and warned them to leave or be crushed.

Governor Otti further admonished the personnel to be brave and ruthless to the criminals and at the same time guard against harassment of innocent citizens. He added that those who harbour and provide assistance to the criminals would be dealt with according to the law while urging Abians and residents to volunteer intelligence and useful information to enable the scheme to succeed.

Speaking earlier, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Kenneth Kalu, said Governor Otti has the mandate to create a peaceful and safe environment for all, saying that security infrastructure is critical to the administration and development of Abia State.

He said that Operation Crush would help people to sleep with their two eyes closed and bring more investors to the State.

But responding on behalf of other security chiefs in the State, the Commissioner of Police in Abia State, Kenechukwu Onwuemelie, said that security is not about talking but doing the needful behind the scene.

The police chief thanked the Governor for demonstrating a commitment to ensure high-level security in the State. He assured that they would do their best to ensure the scheme succeeds.

The launch, which featured the distribution of the first batch of 20 Hilux vans for the scheme, was attended by the Deputy Governor, commissioners, security chiefs, and traditional rulers among others.