Pastor Taiwo Odukoya Dies At 67

The Senior Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church (TFOLC), Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, has died at the age of 67.

According to a message posted to the church’s Facebook account on Tuesday evening, the Lagos-based preacher passed away in the United States on Monday.

“The Fountain of Life Church Family, in total submission to the will of God Almighty, announces the passing unto greater glory of our Father, our Teacher, a great servant of the Most High God, Pastor Daniel Taiwo Odukoya, Founding Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church, who passed unto glory on the 7th of August 2023 in the USA,” it said.

The cause of death was however undisclosed.

The cleric’s death comes less than two years after his 47-year-old South African wife, Nomthi Odukoya, died on November 9, 2021.

Born Rosemary Simangele Zulu, her death came 11 years after she married the Nigerian preacher.

The late Nomthi Odukoya had two sons with the Lagos-based pastor, Timilehin and Jomiloju.

His first wife, Pastor Bimbo, had passed away in the ill-fated Sosoliso crash of 2005.