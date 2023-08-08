[JUST IN] Subsidy Removal: Senate Meets Organised Labour In Abuja

The Senate President Godswill Akpabio and the leadership of the upper-lawmaking body are meeting the organised labour at the National Assembly complex in Abuja.

According to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) president Comrade Joe Ajaero, labour visited the lawmakers at the invitation of the Senate over their grievances about the subsidy removal.

Asides from the NLC chief, the President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) Comrade Festus Osifo and some members of the unions, are also in the meeting.

Organised labour is pushing for a reduction in the pump price of petroleum following the removal of subsidy on the product.

The TUC and NLC are also demanding an increase in minimum wage among others.

Recently, they organised a nationwide protest to push their demands but suspended it after a meeting with the Federal Government which took them to court (later withdrew the case).