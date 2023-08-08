Katsina NMA Rues Poor Working Conditions, Brain Drain In Health Sector

Medical doctors and other healthcare workers with the Katsina State Government on Tuesday expressed concern over what they termed as “poor working conditions” mostly in the state-owned medical facilities.

Besides the shortage of manpower and poor remuneration as well as other welfare packages for the doctors, they also lamented that a good number of doctors, nurses, and pharmacies among others are leaving the state.

The Chairman of the State Chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Adamu Saminu, told Channels Television that from January to date, eight to nine doctors left the services of the state at the Turai Yar’adua Hospital alone.

He said the situation has reached a level where doctors have no option but to shut down the facilities to only provide essential services due to manpower shortage.

“We have reached a level where some of the services we are offering, we have no option than to be shutting them down and to provide only essential services because of the number of doctors we have on the ground.

“When I took over as the Katsina NMA Chairman about a year ago, the strength of my members was about 700 with 352 working with the State Government, and 270 working with the Federal Medical Centre then before its conversation to Federal Teaching Hospital and 17 working with Babbar Ruga National Obstetrics Fistula Care Centre and 18 working with the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency.

“But now, in my last check on the statistics, the Federal Teaching Hospital, Katsina, has a little over 307, and the state government has 257 as against the 352 when I took over which means about 70 or 80 doctors left the service of the state over the period.

“The number has improved in Babbar Ruga National Obstetrics Fistula Care Centre because they have 25 and then the Federal Teaching Hospital and in the state primary health care, three doctors have also left. We have just 16 remaining.

“These doctors are leaving to either within the state, migrating from the state services to the federal establishment or to the NGOs in the state or abroad.

“When I took over, we have three ophthalmologists at the Katsina Eye Centre, but today, unfortunately, we don’t have anyone at the centre.

“We also had three paediatricians working with the state government but now, we only have one remaining in the General Hospital Katsina.

“We had three radiologists, now we have two; the same story with gynecologists, we had six but now we have barely one or two working with the state government. So, we find it very difficult to operate,” Saminu noted.

Govt Calls for Patience

While reacting to the development, the Permanent Secretary in the State Ministry of Health, Ahmad Tijjani, insisted that the shortage of human resources in the health sector is prevalent in almost all developing countries like Nigeria.

He recalled that the immediate past administration of Aminu Masari started making an effort to establish the faculty of medicine and other paramedics to address the gap in human resources.

“The new government was elected a few months ago. So, this is a transition period and time of settlement before the four-year strategic agenda of Governor Dikko Radda, and there is a health component in that respect. That’s the health sector reform plan, especially the human resource for health,” he said.

Channels Television gathered that between 2020 to 2022, there had been a decline in the number of doctors, by almost half, in Katsina State.

The high attrition rate of medical doctors in the state public health facilities has become a source of concern to many.

In addition, the State Hospital Service Management Board had since faced great difficulty in attracting and retaining owing to concerns about remunerations and rising insecurity.