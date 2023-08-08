Lagos Govt Temporarily Closes CMD Road Over Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Project

The Lagos State Government has announced the temporary closure of the entrance into CMD Road and the Access Road to Isheri-Olowora on the Shagamu bound carriageway as the construction work continues on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Abdulahfiz Toriola, in a statement on Tuesday, said the CMD entrance would be closed for three days, commencing Wednesday, August 9, for the laying of the final wearing course.

Toriola added that the access road to Isheri-Olowora on the Shagamu bound carriageway, by the pedestrian Bridge at Berger Bus Stop will be closed for three days from Thursday, August 10.

It was however noted that preparatory works would commence on Wednesday, to enable the reconstruction of the remaining half of the outer lane of the carriageway.

See the full statement below: