Senate Transmits Names Of 45 Confirmed Ministerial Nominees To Presidency

The Senate has transmitted the names of 45 confirmed ministerial nominees to the Presidency.

The Senior Special Assistant on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Abdullahi Gumel, disclosed this in an interview with journalists at the National Assembly on Tuesday.

Explaining why the number of ministerial nominees was increased to 48 as against 42 in the previous administration, Gumel said some of the ministries which were merged will now stand alone namely the Ministry of Works and Housing.

He also thanked the Senators for suspending their recess to screen and confirm the nominees.

The Senate on Monday confirmed 45 out of 48 ministerial nominees sent to the upper chamber by President Bola Tinubu.

The remaining three nominees not confirmed are former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Stella Okotete from Delta State, and Abubakar Danladi from Taraba State.

According to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, the nominees were not confirmed because they are still undergoing security checks.

The 45 nominees cleared by the Senate are Festus Keyamo, Mariya Mahmoud, Lola Ade-John, Bosun Tijani, Isiak Salako, Tahir Mamman, Maigari Ahmadu, Zephaniah Jisalo, Shuaibu Audu, Yusuf Sununu, Bello Matawalle, Alkali Saidu, Ahmed Gwarzo, Atiku Bagudu, Simon Lalong, Ibrahim Gaidam, Aliu Abdullahi, Gboyega Oyetola, Heineken Lokpobiri and Tunji Alausa.

Others are Dele Alake, Lateef Fagbemi, Muhammad Idris, Ali Pate, Doris Uzoka, Dave Umahi, Wale Edun, Uche Nnaji, Adebayo Adelabu, Ekperikpe Ekpo, Hannatu Musawa, Musa Dangiwa, Nyesom Wike; Abubakar Kyari, Nkiruka Onyejeocha, Bello Muhammad, Badaru Abubakar, Joseph Utsev, Olubunmi Ojo, Betta Edu, Uju Kennedy Ohaneye, Abubakar Momoh, John Enoh, Iman Suleiman Ibrahim, and Yusuf Tuggar.