Tinubu Orders More Sanctions On Niger Republic

"No options have been taken off of the table," President Bola Tinubu's spokesman said.

By Lanre Lasisi
Updated August 8, 2023
FILE: President-Elect Bola Tinubu gives a speech in Abuja on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Credit: Sodiq Adelakun

 

President Bola Tinubu has ordered fresh sanctions through the Central Bank of Nigeria on entities, and individuals related to and involved with the military junta in Niger Republic.

The Special Adviser to the President, Media, and Public Affairs, Ajuri Ngelale who disclosed this during a press conference on Tuesday, said these sanctions are based on the position of financial sanctions meted out on the military junta in the Niger Republic by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) heads of states.

According to him, while no option has been taken off the table, it is expected that the far-reaching decisions will be taken by the bloc at the upcoming extraordinary meeting on Thursday in Abuja.

“No options have been taken off of the table,” Tinubu’s spokesman Ajuri said — but Tinubu and other West African leaders favour diplomacy.

