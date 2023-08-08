Troops Kill Three Bandits, Recover Arms In Chikun LGA Of Kaduna State

Troops of ‘Operation Whirl Punch’ of the Nigerian Army have killed three bandits during a raid at their hideous in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

A statement issued by the Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations Officer of One Mechanized Division of the Nigerian Army, Musa Yahaya, on Tuesday, said the troops recovered AK-47 rifles, two locally fabricated AK-47 rifles, seven AK-47 magazines, and eight motorcycles, during the operation.

He added that other items recovered include three locally made magazines, six mobile phones, drugs, and charms.

READ ALSO: Troops Rescue Nine Kidnap Victims, Kill 10 Bandits In Zamfara

“During the well-planned and adequately executed operation, troops neutralized three bandits,” the statement read.

“Meanwhile, the General Officer Commanding, One Mechanized Division, Major General BA. Alabi, has commended the troops for their gallantry, and charged them to sustain the tempo and aggressiveness until all the criminal elements are completely eradicated.”