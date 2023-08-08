US Judge Tosses Trump Suit Over Sexual Abuse Case

Trump sought to turn the tables on the 79-year-old former Elle magazine columnist by filing his own suit in June arguing she had defamed him by continuing to tell US media that he raped her, despite the civil trial verdict.

By Nebianet Usaini
Updated August 8, 2023
(FILES) US President Donald Trump arrives to deliver remarks in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on November 24, 2020. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)

 

 

 

A federal judge in New York on Monday tossed out a lawsuit by Donald Trump in which he claimed he had been defamed by a former magazine columnist after she won a sex abuse case against him.

The former president was found liable in May for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll in a New York department store in the 1990s — but not for raping her.

But in his dismissal ruling on Monday, District Judge Lewis Kaplan said Carroll’s statements that Trump raped her are “substantially true.”

 

(FILES) (COMBO) This combination of pictures created on May 9, 2023 shows writer E. Jean Carroll at the Manhattan Federal Court in New York on April 25, 2023 and former US president Donald Trump at the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on April 4, 2023. (Photos by Kena Betancur and Andrew KELLY / various sources / AFP)

 

Trump was ordered to pay Carroll $5 million after the civil trial.

He denies the allegations and has appealed the judgement.

Carroll has sought new damages after Trump called her a “whack job” on CNN the day after the civil trial verdict.

