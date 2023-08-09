Chelsea Confirm Reece James As New Captain

Reece James has been announced as Chelsea Football Club’s new captain.

The Premier League club made the announcement on Wednesday in an official statement.

A boyhood Blues supporter who joined the club’s Academy at six years old, Chelsea said James was the club’s standout choice to lead them on and off the pitch this season.

“I’m so happy to take on the role and responsibility,’ said James. “I know I’ve got big shoes to fill because we have had huge captains here in the past, but I am excited.

“I have been at Chelsea pretty much my whole life. I started here when I was six and to come through the Academy is tough. But to go on and become captain, it’s a great feeling for me and my family.”

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino said, ‘This is a decision taken by me and the club. We are very pleased Reece will captain the side this season.

“He leads by example and his attitude and dedication to Chelsea has been clear throughout pre-season. He proudly wore the armband during our summer tour and will take up the challenge of leading our squad with his own approach and ideas.”

Co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart said, “Reece’s connection with Chelsea has been forged over 17 years. He understands the traditions of the club and the responsibilities that come with being captain.

“He knows the standards required to win at this club – both from his time in the Academy and the first team – and it is a very proud moment for Reece and everyone connected to the club.”

James, whose sister Lauren plays for Chelsea’s women’s side, celebrated success throughout his time in the Academy. He twice won the FA Youth Cup as part of our Under-18s; his second triumph in the competition came as captain in 2018.

A loan in the Championship with Wigan Athletic followed. James made 46 appearances for the club and was named Player of the Year and Player’s Player of the Year. He was also handed the captaincy for his final game at the DW Stadium.