Don Jazzy’s Mavin Unveils New Female Artiste, Lifesize Teddy

Mavin Records has added a new female artiste, Lifesize Teddy, to its array of musical talents.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Mavin Records, Don Jazzy, took to his Twitter handle to do the unveiling on Wednesday evening.

Introducing the artiste, Don Jazzy said she is a rapper, poet, singer and songwriter.

The music executive wrote, “Unveiling a new artist is a reminder of how an artist have let themselves go through the laid down process of the Mavin academy, the testament of our faith in them and the coming together of our hardwork.

“With the power vested in me by the Supreme Mavin Dynasty it’s my pleasure to introduce you to Mavin’s latest signee. Rapper, poet, singer and songwriter Lifesize Teddy. Pls follow and welcome Lifesize Teddy.

According to the video accompanying Don Jazzy’s post, Lifesize Teddy’s EP is expected to drop midnight on Wednesday.