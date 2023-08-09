East-West Road: Fubara Hails Senate Intervention, Seeks Action Beyond Public Hearing

The Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has challenged the National Assembly to ensure that the bad sections of the East-West Road in the state are fixed.

Governor Fubara presented the legislators with the challenge on Wednesday when the Senate ad hoc committee on the non-completion of the East-West Road and the Eleme-Ogoni corridor visited him at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

The committee members were in Port Harcourt to inspect the federal road.

The governor stated that the visit by the committee showed the seriousness of the 10th Senate towards the completion of the federal road project, but asked that the exercise should not end with a public hearing.

Governor Fubara frowned on the long neglect of the Eleme-Ogoni axis of the road, despite access to the critical economic infrastructure of the Federal Government.

He said so far, 10 local government areas were directly affected by the bad state of that stretch of the road.

The Chairman of the ad hoc committee, Senator Abdul Ningi, told the Rivers governor that the Senate was mindful of the huge contribution of the Niger Delta to the national economy.

The committee was set up in July, following a motion by Senator Barinada Mpigi from Rivers State and others on the state of the East-West Road in the Niger Delta, with a special focus on the Eleme-Ogoni axis in Rivers.