France Rejects Niger Accusations Over ‘Terrorists’, Air Space

Niamey accused France of having released several jihadists, and had also allowed a military plane take off despite an ongoing air space closure.

By Oluwatobi Aworinde
Updated August 9, 2023
A soldier stands guard at sunset as France’s President and Niger’s President Mahamadou Issoufou (unseen) take part in a military ceremony at the Martyr Quarter on December 22, 2019, in Niamey, to pay homage to 71 Nigerien soldiers massacred in an attack on December 10 at the Inates military camp in the Sahel country’s western Tillaberi region. (Ludovic MARIN / POOL / AFP)

 

The French government rejects accusations by Niger’s new military rulers that it freed “terrorists” and violated the country’s air space, a government source said Wednesday.

Niamey accused France of having released several jihadists, and of allowing a military plane to enter its air space.

But the French government source told AFP that the flight in question had been “authorised by and coordinated with” Niger’s armed forces.

The regime had claimed France had allowed a military plane to take off Wednesday from neighbouring Chad, which then crossed into Niger, defying a ban imposed on Sunday.

France has around 1,500 troops in Niger to support the country in its fight against jihadists who swept in from Mali in 2015.

Responding to the claim that France had released jihadists in Niger, the French government source said that “no terrorist has been freed by French forces”.

AFP

