Oyebanji Faults Criticism By Ekiti APC Members Over Political Appointments

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji has faulted some comments and complaints linked to members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, alleging that he foot-dragged in making political appointments.

A visibly annoyed Oyebanji at the inauguration of nineteen Commissioners and fourteen Special Advisers on Tuesday expressed displeasure that some party members have fast forgotten his promises and agreement reached with the party prior to his election.

He recalled that party members had complained during his electioneering campaigns that they were not being carried along and have been having no input in political appointments, prompting him to promise a better approach if elected.

“I can’t understand why party members should be complaining that a governor you elected is walking his talk. I want to be remembered as a leader that tells the truth but unfortunately we’ve been accustomed to lies, we’ve been accustomed to being treated anyhow, but I’m not going to do that, and I have no apology for this, no apology”, Oyebanji stated.

The governor explained that the Ekiti APC agreed with him that appointments process will only commence after the conclusion of the general election wondering what has changed now warrant grumbling in some quarters within the party.

‘Those that are not accustomed to things being done rightly must reset their mentality. I’ll keep to my style and all party members should get accustomed to my style as long as I am your governor here,” the governor reiterated.

He also dismissed claims that there was no executive council in Ekiti state since he assumed office in October 2022, noting that ten special advisers and about three commissioners had earlier been inaugurated, while exco meetings have been taking place both virtually and physically.