Sanusi Meets With Niger Coup Leaders, Briefs Tinubu On Mediation Talks

The 14th Emir of Kano, Sanusi Mohammed, has met with the Niger military leaders who staged a coup two weeks ago.

The former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor made this known after a visit to President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday to brief him on his mediation efforts in resolving the political crisis in the neighbouring country.

His meeting with the Niger coup leaders comes after unsuccessful efforts by the representatives of the Economic Community of West Africa (ECOWAS), African Union, and a top US diplomat.

According to Sanusi, the crisis in Niger is not one to leave to the government alone as Nigerians and Nigeriens need to be involved in finding a solution.

He said, “I came to brief him on the details of my discussions with leaders of Niger. We’ll continue to do our best to bring the two parties together to improve understanding.

“This is the time for public diplomacy, it’s not a matter that we leave to governments. All Nigerians, all Nigeriens need to be involved to find a solution that works for Africa, a solution that works for Niger, that works for Nigeria, and a solution that works for humanity.”

READ ALSO: Niger Rulers Accuse France Of Freeing ‘Terrorists’, Air Space Breach

He clarified that he made the peace move of his own volition using his personal contacts, adding that he would continue to do his best as a leader.

“No, I was not sent by the government. Government officials were aware I was going, but it was my personal initiative, using my personal contacts to get there and I will continue to do my best. It is my duty as a leader to do that,” Sanusi said.

Meanwhile, ECOWAS leaders are set to meet on Thursday on the crisis in Niger, whose military rulers have defied its ultimatum to cede power or face possible military action.

“ECOWAS heads of state (will) hold another extraordinary summit on the political situation in the Republic of Niger,” the 15-member bloc said in its first official reaction after Niger ignored Sunday’s deadline to reinstate democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum.

The summit is to be held in Abuja, Nigeria whose President is the current ECOWAS chairman.