Appointing Only Five Ministers From South-East Unfair, Unjust – Ohanaeze

The apex Igbo socio-political organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has decried President Bola Tinubu’s nomination of only five ministers from the South-East, describing it as “unfair and unjust”.

The group expressed their displeasure in a statement signed by its President General, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, on Thursday.

Ohanaeze recalled that the states and geopolitical zones were created by the military administrations, saying Igbos did not play much part in the process.

It noted that the South-East is shortchanged by the fact it has only five states while other geopolitical zones have a minimum of six.

President Tinubu nominate 48 candidates for ministerial positions and they have all been screened by the Senate. The five nominees from the South-East include Nkiru Onyejiocha (Abia), Uju Ohaneye (Anambra), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Uche Nnaji (Enugu) and Doris Uzoka (Imo).

READ ALSO: South-East Govs Vow To ‘Decisively’ Fight Insecurity In Region

Ohanaeze is now demanding “justice, fairness and equity for every ethnic group in Nigeria including the Igbo.

“The Recall that the states and geopolitical zones were created by the military administrations. All honest Nigerians know that the Igbo did not play much part during this exercise.

“As a result, the South East was shortchanged with five (5) states while other zones have a minimum of six (6) states. This situation has placed the South East in a very difficult position, politically, economically, and socially.

“Our political power has been reduced as we have a few senators and also in the House of Representatives; governors, house of assembly and local governments.

“In federal revenue allocation, the South East is denied the revenue that comes on the basis of states. In federal board appointments and other resource distributions, we are strategically shortchanged.

“We wish to observe that this situation was not caused by the current administration but we however appeal to His Excellency, Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR to help us remedy the situation and restore justice, equity and fairness in Nigeria.

“We pray the Almighty to bless and prosper our country, Nigeria and give our leaders the wisdom and knowledge to steer the ship of the Nigerian nation to peace, happiness and prosperity for all Nigerians irrespective of ethnicity, creed and political persuasion.”