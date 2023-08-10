Council Of Imams Faults El-Rufai’s Non-Confirmation Over Alleged Security Issues

The Council of Imams and Ulamas in Kaduna state has faulted the non- confirmation of the former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai as a ministerial nominee by the Senate.

The Senate had on Monday withheld the confirmation of El-Rufai and two other ministerial nominees over pending security checks.

However, the Council of Imams and Ulamas at a news conference in Kaduna State, kicked against the Senate’s reason for not confirming El-Rufai, which they described as mere Politics of vendetta and abuse of power against the former Governor.

The Deputy Chairman of Council of Imams and Ulamas, Imam Muhammad Kasshim who spoke on behalf of his colleagues wonders why the Senate will defer the Cofirmation of the former Kaduna State Governor of over petitions against him by Shiites that have been proscribed by the Federal Government and some Christian community, noting that relying on such petitions not to confirm El-Rufai as minister will not augur well for the country in no distant time.

Describing the petitions against El-Rufai by shiiites and some others as not only outrageous and unfounded, the Muslim clerics alleged that some individuals who are jittery over El-Rufai “s appointment and towering political profile are

behind his ordeal.

While asking the Senate to immediately clear El-Rufai as a minister due to his competency and contribution to the success of the All Progressives Congress at the Presidential election, the Council of Imams and Ulamas also warns that politics of vendetta and abuse of power against the former Governor cannot be allowed by all well meaning Nigerians.