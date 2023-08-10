ECOWAS Seeks UN Backing, Orders Standby Force Against Niger Junta

The Economic Community of West Africa (ECOWAS) has called on the United Nations, partner countries, and other institutions to support its efforts to ensure a quick restoration of constitutional order in Niger Republic.

It also ordered the deployment of the bloc’s standby force to restore constitutional order in the West African nation.

These were some of the resolutions of the West African bloc after an extraordinary summit on the Niger Republic in Abuja, Nigeria on Thursday.

The extraordinary summit was a sequel to the one convened on the 30th of July following the ouster and detention of Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26 by the military.

While reading the communiqué, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Touray, said the Commission noted that all diplomatic efforts in resolving the crisis have been defiantly repelled by the military leadership of the Republic of Niger.

The Commission reiterated its strong condemnation of the “attempted coup d’état and the continued illegal detention of President Mohammed Bouzum, his family, and members of his government.”

It also resolved to uphold all measures and principles agreed upon by the extraordinary summit held in Niger on July 30th, 2023.

Even as the ECOWAS Commission underscored its determination to keep all options on the table for the peaceful resolution of the crisis, it directed the Committee of the Chiefs of Defence Staff to activate the ECOWAS standby force with all its elements immediately and ordered the deployment of the ECOWAS standby force to restore constitutional order in the Republic of Niger.

While calling on the African Union to endorse all the decisions taken by the ECOWAS authority on the situation in Niger, the West African bloc warned member states whose actions are directly or indirectly hindering the peaceful resolution of the crisis in Niger about the consequences for their action before the community.

Also speaking after the summit, Nigeria’s President and Chairman of ECOWAS Authority, said no option is off the table including the use of force as the last resort in resolving the Niger Republic crisis.

“You will see from the communiqué of this extraordinary summit that no option is taken off the tables including the use of force as the last resort. If we don’t do it, no one else will do it for us. We remain steadfast in our commitment to supporting Niger towards peaceful and democratic stability in the country,” Tinubu said.

The Nigerian leader believes that while there will be challenges ahead, with collective resolve, ECOWAS will navigate all obstacles for lasting peace and prosperity in the Niger Republic and other member countries.

He commended leaders for their “unwavering commitment” to the sub-region and welfare of the African continent.

“The road ahead will undoubtedly have challenges but I firmly believe that with our collective resolve, we can navigate these obstacles and chart a part towards lasting peace and prosperity for Nigeriens and ECOWAS.

“I send my sincere gratitude to all of you for your dedication and valuable contributions during this extraordinary summit. Your unwavering commitment to ECOWAS and the welfare of our continent is highly commendable.

“I want to thank you for your positive remarks and recognition given to me and the government and the people of Nigeria. May our collective efforts pave the way for a brighter future for Nigeriens and all Africans,” he added.