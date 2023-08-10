Increasing Coups In West Africa: Falana Explores Key Issues Ahead Of ECOWAS Summit

As the Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) prepares for its crucial meeting in Abuja today, several concerning developments in the region, from tenure elongation to unconstitutional changes of government, continue to cast a shadow over the polity within the region.

These issues come at a time when the region has witnessed about nine coups, both successful and unsuccessful, in recent years, the latest being the Niger Palace revolution.

Senior Advocate of Nigeria and Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana has been speaking about the key issues that form the main causes of unconstitutional change of government within the region.

The senior lawyer in his latest communique has proffered some solutions as regards how to arrest the ugly development.

Falana, Chair of the Alliance on Surviving Covid 19 and Beyond (ASCAB), emphasized amongst other things, the need to address the root causes, including uranium exploitation by France and the US in Niger.

He states, “It is unacceptable for Niger, the fourth-largest producer of uranium, to remain one of the poorest countries in the world.”

As leaders converge in Abuja, the West African community eagerly awaits decisive steps towards stability and prosperity in the region, below is Mr Falana’s take on the situation in ECOWAS at the moment and what needs to be done to curb further occurrences.

READ ALSO: ECOWAS Can’t Justify Intervention In Niger Without UN’s Approval – Falana